The 18-year-old was scouted in person by Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson and talk of a £10million plus add-ons deal was discussed. Journalist Fernando Kallas told Sky Sports that the 18-year-old said goodbye to his teammates with a move to Newcastle in January ‘fairly a done deal’.

But a deal ultimately failed to materialise with the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also monitoring the player.

Fresneda remained at Valladolid but was unable to help keep the club in the Spanish top flight as their relegation was confirmed over the weekend. The teenager ended the 2022-23 campaign with 24 first team appearances in all competitions.

The young defender’s release clause at Valladolid was around £26.6million prior to relegation. That has since been reduced to £17.23million as a result of the club dropping to the Segunda Division in Spain, according to Relevo.

Newcastle’s interest in the player has cooled since January with the club opting to sign 21-year-old Harrison Ashby from West Ham United instead. Arsenal and Dortmund remain interested in pursuing a deal for Fresneda though no bids have been made for the player so far.

The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and closes on Friday, September 1. Newcastle are yet to agree any deals ahead of the window opening with the exception of Chris Wood’s loan move to Nottingham Forest officially becoming permanent when the transfer window opens next week.