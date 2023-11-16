Newcastle United cult hero Jonas Gutierrez has landed his first managerial role.

The former Argentinian international has been appointed as manager of Argentinean Primera Nacional side Almagro. The Buenos Aires club plays in the second division in Argentina, where they have just finished 17th.

Gutierrez made over 200 appearances for Newcastle between 2008 and 2015, playing a key role in helping the side win the Championship in 2009-10 and finish fifth in the Premier League in 2011-12.

Arguably his finest moment in black and white came during his final match for the club as he scored and assisted in a 2-0 win over West Ham United to secure Newcastle's Premier League status after battling cancer.

He was controversially released at the end of the 2014-15 season with former teammate Ryan Taylor informing him of the news at the request of interim manager at the time, John Carver.

The former winger is widely regarded as a cult hero on Tyneside, known for his tenacity and work-rate.

Gutierrez returned to Argentina to finish his career, retiring from playing in 2021, aged 38.

His new club Almagro avoided relegation due to the third relegation place in the Argentine second division being voided for the 2023 season in order to ensure an even number of teams competing in the division next season.

Gutierrez joins a number of his former teammates by stepping into senior management.