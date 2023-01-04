The Leicester City man has starred for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, with his form at the beginning of the campaign earning him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup. Maddison’s seven goals and four assists this campaign mean Newcastle, who had bids rejected for the 26 year old rejected in the summer, have once again been linked with a move for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the January transfer window now open, the Magpies could look to reignite their interest in Maddison, however, Leicester have been urged to do all they can in order to keep him at the club this month. Former Foxes player Neil Lennon told Football Odds that Leicester may have to dip into the market themselves to strengthen their squad to fend off interest from the ‘attractive’ destination of St James’s Park.

Leicester City have been urged to keep hold of James Maddison this summer despite Newcastle United interest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lennon said: “James Maddison has to stay, he's Leicester's best player and has been a big loss due to his injury. Maddison has to stay, otherwise, Leicester City could face relegation trouble.

“Of course Newcastle United is an attractive destination for Maddison, Leicester needs to sign players to convince him to stay. It doesn't surprise me that the top clubs are after him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad