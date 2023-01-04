‘Has to stay’ - Leicester City urged to fend off Newcastle United interest in £60million man
James Maddison has once again emerged as a potential January signing for Newcastle United.
The Leicester City man has starred for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, with his form at the beginning of the campaign earning him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup. Maddison’s seven goals and four assists this campaign mean Newcastle, who had bids rejected for the 26 year old rejected in the summer, have once again been linked with a move for him.
With the January transfer window now open, the Magpies could look to reignite their interest in Maddison, however, Leicester have been urged to do all they can in order to keep him at the club this month. Former Foxes player Neil Lennon told Football Odds that Leicester may have to dip into the market themselves to strengthen their squad to fend off interest from the ‘attractive’ destination of St James’s Park.
Lennon said: “James Maddison has to stay, he's Leicester's best player and has been a big loss due to his injury. Maddison has to stay, otherwise, Leicester City could face relegation trouble.
“Of course Newcastle United is an attractive destination for Maddison, Leicester needs to sign players to convince him to stay. It doesn't surprise me that the top clubs are after him.”
Newcastle currently occupy third place in the Premier League following their hard-earned point against Arsenal on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Maddison and Leicester currently sit in 13th place and have lost their last three league games, including their 3-0 Boxing Day defeat to Eddie Howe’s side.