Former Sunderland boss David Moyes thinks Newcastle United is a 'difficult club' to manage for Steve Bruce
Former Sunderland boss David Moyes is convinced Newcastle United fans will give Steve Bruce a chance at St James’s Park.
Bruce was seen by fans as an underwhelming appointment, following on from world-renowned coach Rafa Benitez.
But Moyes, close to landing the job when Rafa Benitez took the reins back in 2016, thinks Bruce will get some leeway from Newcastle fans, in a job he sees as ‘difficult’.
Newcastle’s a brilliant club – but it’s always been a difficult club,” said out-of-work Scot Moyes to TalkSPORT.
“I even heard Graeme Souness talk about it, saying it was the hardest club he’s ever had to manage and he’s been to a few when you think of Galatasaray.
“I think Steve did what he thought was right for himself. He wanted to go back to the Premier League. He wanted to manage a really big club in Newcastle United.
“I think the Newcastle supporters will give Steve a chance.”