Former Newcastle United youth forward tipped to shine at Gateshead by Greg Olley

Campbell agreed to join Olley at the International Stadium last month after spending the last two seasons with National League North rivals Darlington.

The move sees the former England Under-19’s forward return to a club where he scored three goals in games during a loan spell in the second half of the 2014/15 season.

Campbell seems certain to play a key role as Mike Williamson’s side look to secure a return to the National League and Heed midfielder Olley is looking forward to linking up with his former team-mate once again.

He told The Echo: “Adam will be another different proposition for opposition for deal with during the season.

“He is a true goalscorer and he proved what he could do at Newcastle when he made appearances in the first-team.

“He has always scored goals, so to have something a bit different up front, and knowing he will be sniffing around for chances makes us even more dangerous.

“He is the sort of player that will take chances we may have missed out on and it’s really exciting to see him at the club.”

Campbell will compete for a place in Williamson’s starting line-up with fellow forwards Macaulay Langstaff, Paul Blackett and former Newcastle trialist Cedwyn Scott after the latter also joined the club this summer.

Olley has been impressed with what he has seen from the former Carlisle United and Hebburn Town striker and is exciting by the prospect of his side having so many options at the top end of the pitch this season.

“Cedwyn is looking very good,” explained Olley.

“The hype around him at Hebburn was justified when you see what he can do.

“He has come in, worked hard and we have a good understanding.

“I know his runs, he knows where I will play and it’s fantastic to have him, Adam, Macaulay Langstaff and Paul Blackett because they give us so many options at the top end of the pitch.”

Gateshead have confirmed they will travel to Northern League Division One club Billingham Town for their second pre-season friendly on Saturday.

