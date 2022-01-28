Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll to join Championship club
Ex-Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is poised to join West Brom until the end of the season, boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed.
The striker, a free agent after his deal at Reading ended earlier this month, has passed a medical with the Baggies.
Albion have moved for the former Liverpool and Newcastle forward after Daryl Dike suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough which will rule him out for eight weeks.
Dike only moved to the Hawthorns from Orlando City for £7million at the start of the month.
Ismael said: “Yes, he (Carroll) has passed his medical. We cannot confirm officially just yet but if everything goes right he will sign.
“We have got the long-term solution with Dike, a long-term number nine, but unfortunately he is injured. We sat with the board and staff, we analysed the situation and it was clear we had to do something.”