Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll to join Championship club

The striker, a free agent after his deal at Reading ended earlier this month, has passed a medical with the Baggies.

Albion have moved for the former Liverpool and Newcastle forward after Daryl Dike suffered a hamstring injury on his full debut against Peterborough which will rule him out for eight weeks.

Dike only moved to the Hawthorns from Orlando City for £7million at the start of the month.

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ismael said: “Yes, he (Carroll) has passed his medical. We cannot confirm officially just yet but if everything goes right he will sign.