Eddie Howe’s side beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium this afternoon to move up to second place in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Newcastle should now be in the title conversation, Leicester manager Rodgers said: "Absolutely.”

Rodgers went on to single out a number of United players who have starred for the team so far this season.

"Having watched them through the season, and seen them today, they’ve obviously got that hunger there with a point to prove,” said Rodgers. “You make a great start, that gives you the feeling you can stay there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see the players they’ve signed are top players. (Sven) Botman’s a proper player, he knows football. He’s big, aggressive, defends the box well. Kieran Trippier, very experienced player who knows the game. Big Dan Burn alongside that. And then the likes of (Bruno) Guimaraes and Joelinton, guys who are developing and improving.

“There’s no reason why they can’t be (in the conversation). If they can cover the players that might get injured, and keep everyone fit, they can be up there about it. With the home support and fanatical fanbase, they can have a great chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Howe says his team can “do anything” this season. United’s head coach said: "We can do anything. The season is still young enough for all possibilities to exist for us. I want the fans to believe we can do anything."

Advertisement Hide Ad