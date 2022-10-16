Alexander Isak 'out until Christmas' after new Newcastle United injury blow

The Newcastle United striker, signed in the summer for £60million, has suffered a setback on his return from the thigh injury he suffered on international duty with Sweden last month.

And head coach Eddie Howe revealed after this afternoon’s goalless draw against Manchester United that Isak may not return before the Premier League breaks for the World Cup in Qatar. The competition resumes on Boxing Day.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin also missed the game at Old Trafford after feeling his hamstring after making his comeback last weekend.

“Huge blows for us," said head coach Eddie Howe. “Maxi’s got a very slight irritation of his hamstring. On its own, that would be probably a few days out, but, because it’s the third time he’s done it, we’re going to have to be very careful with his return to play.

"That’s a blow, and Alex has just re-injured his thigh. It’s a similar injury to the first one he picked up with Sweden. He’s going to be out for a while. We probably won’t see him before we break for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle remain sixth in the Premier League table.

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: "Especially first-half, we had our moments. Joe’s obviously hit the woodwork twice. I think Callum Wilson’s penalty shout is a very strong one.