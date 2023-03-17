Sunderland are now preparing for a home clash with Luton Town as they look to bounce back from defeat.

The Black Cats were defeated by promtoion-chasing Sheffield United during the week, and they now sit in 12th place, eight points off the top six. It gets no easier this weekend, with Luton looking very likely to secure a play-off spot. Tony Mowbray’s men will have to be at their best to come out on top. and the same can be said about their first game after the international break, facing leaders Burnley.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding the Stadium of Light.

Wing interest

Sunderland are said to be interested in a move for Wycombe Wanderers star Lewis Wing.

According to Football League World, a number of Championship sides are eyeing Wing, who has netted 10 goals from 53 league appearances from midfield. It’s claimed the 27-year-old is hoping for a move back to the Championship this season, and Sunderland could offer him the opportunity, with Blackburn, Coventry, Preston and Reading also said to be interested.

Wing was with Middlesbrough until January of last year, and while interest gathers, he is fighting for a play-off spot and promotion from League One with Wycombe.

Mowbray claim

Sunderland boss Mowbray has made it clear that his squad needs strengthening in future transfer windows amid defeat to Sheffield United.

“They’re not second in the league for no reason and we’re striving to get towards that level if we can,” said the Black Cats boss. “As the transfer windows come and go we have to keep improving the group, the depth, and the strength of the team.”