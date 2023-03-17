Sunderland AFC news: Latest team news as Tony Mowbray deals with injury concerns ahead of Luton Town fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this weekend – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to speak to the media today.
The Black Cats are still dealing with several injury issues ahead of the match at the Stadium of Light, with one game remaining until this month’s international break.
Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with the Black Cats now 12th in the Championship table.
Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 with Luton when the sides last met back in October’s reverse fixture.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
The Echo team also record a twice-weekly podcast, called The Roar, which can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon and Apple.
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland are still dealing with several injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s match.
Luke O’Nien hobbled off during Wednesday’s match against Sheffield United, with Mowbray saying after the match the player will have to be assessed for the Luton fixture.
Manchester United loanee Amad has missed the side’s last two matches with a hamstring issue and could return to the squad.
Dennis Cirkin has also been absent in recent weeks due to concussion, yet Mowbray was hopeful that the defender could be cleared to return to full training this week.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese remain out with long-term setbacks.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Luton Town.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest Black Cats news.