Sunderland are still dealing with several injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s match.

Luke O’Nien hobbled off during Wednesday’s match against Sheffield United, with Mowbray saying after the match the player will have to be assessed for the Luton fixture.

Manchester United loanee Amad has missed the side’s last two matches with a hamstring issue and could return to the squad.

Dennis Cirkin has also been absent in recent weeks due to concussion, yet Mowbray was hopeful that the defender could be cleared to return to full training this week.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese remain out with long-term setbacks.