The Sunderland team set to face Luton - with injury concerns for Tony Mowbray's side: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing for this weekend’s Championship fixture against Luton - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Head coach Tony Mowbray is still dealing with several injury issues ahead of the match at the Stadium of Light, with one game remaining until this month’s international break.
Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 2-1 against Sheffield United, with the Black Cats now 12th in the Championship table.
Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 with Luton when the sides last met back in October’s reverse fixture.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face The Hatters: