Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest headlines from Sunderland’s Championship rivals as a 71-time French international joins Watford

Former Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko has re-signed for Championship side Watford after two years with French side Nantes.

The 71-time French international has signed a two-year contract at Vicarage Road which sees him link up with club manager and former midfield partner Tom Cleverley, who is keen to push the Hornets up the table next season after two disappointing bottom half finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Watford club statement announced: “Watford FC is delighted to announce the return of Moussa Sissoko, who has rejoined the club as a free agent on a two-year deal. The 34-year-old midfielder spent the 2021/22 Premier League season with the Hornets and is now back at Vicarage Road to link up with Tom Cleverley’s side.

“The box-to-box specialist injects massive experience into the Golden Boys’ squad and made 38 appearances during his first spell with the club. He served as captain during this time and scored twice, playing alongside fellow midfielder Cleverley who was then a team-mate.”

Cleveley also told the Watford club website: “We all know his qualities as a player and he's still playing at a very high level. He's going to be a key part of the squad this year.”

Sissoko joined Newcastle from Toulouse in January 2013 for a figure of just £1.5m and joined a huge group of French footballers at St James’ Park including Yohan Cabaye, Hatem Ben Arfa, Yoan Gouffran and Mathieu Debuchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman hit the ground running by scoring in both of his first two games as Newcastle beat the drop by finishing in 16th position. Regular international call ups would soon follow as he played a total of 118 league games but failed to win any of his seven Tyne-Wear derbies against the Black Cats.

He left Newcastle after their relegation for £35m and after five seasons at Tottenham, he joined Watford on a free transfer. In his only year at Watford he was a regular starter but was unable to prevent them from being relegated in 19th position.

Tottenham ace re-joins Millwall

Millwall have completed a deal to sign centre back Japhet Tanganga on a permanent transfer from Tottenham.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances on loan at The Den last season and was largely praised for his performances as the Lions finished 13th in the Championship under Neil Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanganga is a Spurs academy graduate, who rose to prominence in 2019 when he was given his first team debut by Jose Mourinho. He made six appearances in his debut campaign and continued to be a useful utility player under Nuno Espírito Santo and Antonio Conte. Overall, he made 27 Premier League appearances for the Lillywhites but was deemed surplus to requirements by Ange Postecoglou.