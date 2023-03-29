Ex-Sunderland star's contract clause revealed in blow to Rangers striker hopes

Football Insider have stated that Maja is a key target for the Glasgow giants during the summer transfer window with two strikers wanted at Ibrox by manager Michael Beale.

However, the website now also states that Bordeaux have the option to extend Maja’s deal if they get promoted to Ligue 1 at the end of the season which will come as a blow to Ranger’s hopes of landing the striker.

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal.

Bordeaux English forward Josh Maja celebrates with Bordeaux Brazilian midfielder Fransergio (L) after scoring during the French Cup round of 64 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade Rennais FC at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on January 7, 2023. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting 12 goals and notching four assists so far this campaign with talks of a new contract on the horizon.

Maja has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse during the last transfer window.

The 24-year-old scored Bordeaux’s winner against Nimes Olympique recently to boost their Ligue 2 promotion hopes with the club currently sitting second.