Broadhead returned to Everton earlier this week following his loan move at Wigan Athletic being cut short after it was revealed by The Echo that the striker was seeking a permanent move.

The 24-year-old has an attractive offer on the table from a promotion-chasing Ipswich Town in League One, with the East Anglian Daily Times now stating that a ‘seven-figure’ fee has been agreed upon between the two clubs.

The Echo learned earlier this week that Broadhead was keen on a move back to the Stadium of Light should the opportunity should arise and although Sunderland were aware of their former loanee’s situation, it looks increasingly likely they have moved on to other targets.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Black Cats came close to signing Broadhead in the summer before Wigan Athletic entered the fray with an 11th-hour loan deal, the player then signing a new two-year contract until June 2024 at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old netted 13 times in 27 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland in League One last season as the club were finally promoted to the Championship. Broadhead scored five in 22 for Wigan in the league before his recall.

The Welshman now has some decisions to make regarding his future. He could join Ipswich Town now. There’s also the option to hold out for his preferred move to Sunderland should the opportunity arise but with the risk that it may not.

Broadhead could also wait to see how the transfer window develops and whether or not he is offered a move to another Championship club.

"There's no point denying or confirming anything. Obviously, everyone has camera phones. If you have a camera phone and a Google then you can identify people,” Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, when asked about transfer target George Hirst being at Saturday's game and the Broadhead talk.

"It's an important window for us. We're looking to improve the squad. We're looking to add players who fit the profile in the short and long-term.

