The Echo understands that the ex-Sunderland striker’s return to parent club Everton in January before a permanent move elsewhere this window is a strong possibility.

Indeed, Broadhead has an offer on the table from a promotion-chasing League One club. It is understood, however, that Broadhead would prefer a move back to the Stadium of Light should the opportunity should arise.

Sunderland are in the market for strikers following the departure of loanee Ellis Simms back to Everton late last year. Since then, the Black Cats have been linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest man Sam Surridge.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It is not clear, however, whether Sunderland are still interested in Broadhead at this stage of the transfer window although they are likely aware of his situation.

Wigan are rooted to the bottom of the Championship with four losses in their last five fixtures. Toure, though, remains hopeful Wigan Athletic can keep hold of the Welshman despite their poor form and interest from elsewhere.

"Nathan is still with us, and that's all we're focused on," said Toure. "He is a very good player, a great professional and I like him."We will assess the situation, as we will with all of the players in that situation."

The Black Cats came close to signing Broadhead in the summer before Wigan Athletic entered the fray with an 11th-hour loan deal, the player then signing a new two-year contract until June 2024 at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old netted 13 times in 27 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland in League One last season as the club were finally promoted to the Championship. Broadhead has scored five in 22 for Wigan in the league so far this campaign.

In other news, Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Sunderland target Cameron Archer. The Teesside Gazette state that the Aston Villa striker is expected on Teesside today to complete the loan move.

Sunderland West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston North End were also interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.