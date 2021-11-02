Ex-Newcastle United and Notts County striker Adam Campbell targeting more goals for Gateshead

Gateshead FC. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The former Newcastle United and Notts County striker moved into the semi-professional game for the first time his career when he joined the Heed’s National League North rivals Darlington ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Campbell went on to score 19 goals in 43 appearances for the Quakers over two seasons curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and helped Alun Armstrong’s men reach the proper rounds of the FA Cup during both campaigns.

A move back into the professional game with Gateshead was too tempted to resist and Campbell has impressed on his return to a club where he spent a productive loan spell during the 2015/16 season.

The forward has just two goals in his 13 appearances in all competitions - but has been an integral figure as Mike Williamson’s side push for promotion into the National League this season.

Campbell’s last goal came in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay win against Marske United and he will return to the first round of the competition for the third consecutive season when the Heed host National League play-off challengers Altrincham this weekend.

Ahead of the tie, the 26-year-old revealed he is relishing life back in the professional game and is hoping to start finding the net on a more regular basis over the coming weeks.

“As a forward, goals are what you are judged on and that’s the way it has been throughout my career,” he told The Echo.

“But I am enjoying my football at Gateshead and I am enjoying being part of a full-time environment once again.

“I feel like I am getting stronger and fitter with every week and my form has been good too.

“We are a side that scores goals, they are coming from all over the pitch and we are all working hard for each other.

“I want to keep playing a part in that by making chances for other lads in the side and obviously, as a forward, I want to start getting more goals too.”