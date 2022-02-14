EFL owner confirms Black Cats wanted £6m striker as former player slams manager hunt led by Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that Sunderland were linked with striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Sunderland were said to be plotting an audacious bid to bring Clarke-Harris to the Stadium of Light during the January window.
Former head coach Lee Johnson is a big fan of the striker who netted 31 times during Posh’s promotion-winning campaign last season.
However, reports suggested that the stumbling block to the deal was the £6m required to sign him.
Speaking on Twitter, though, MacAnthony confirmed that Sunderland were interested in a deal during the January window.
At the time Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “These rumours are very frustrating,” said the director of football. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.”
Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on Roy Keane saga
Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the Roy Keane saga.
Speaking to Football Insider: “I have to be careful what I say but from the outside looking in, it looks a bit of a mess. That is me being honest. It looked like a bit of a panic situation.
“Did they put all of their eggs in one basket for someone they thought that they had. In football, you have to have two or three people lined up just in case. I got the impression they did not have that. I hope I am wrong though. I hope that wasn’t the case.
“The way they have announced the new manager has probably surprised and angered a lot of fans. They need to start winning football matches quickly.”