Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Sunderland were said to be plotting an audacious bid to bring Clarke-Harris to the Stadium of Light during the January window.

Former head coach Lee Johnson is a big fan of the striker who netted 31 times during Posh’s promotion-winning campaign last season.

However, reports suggested that the stumbling block to the deal was the £6m required to sign him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Twitter, though, MacAnthony confirmed that Sunderland were interested in a deal during the January window.

At the time Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “These rumours are very frustrating,” said the director of football. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.”

Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on Roy Keane saga

Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the Roy Keane saga.

Speaking to Football Insider: “I have to be careful what I say but from the outside looking in, it looks a bit of a mess. That is me being honest. It looked like a bit of a panic situation.

“Did they put all of their eggs in one basket for someone they thought that they had. In football, you have to have two or three people lined up just in case. I got the impression they did not have that. I hope I am wrong though. I hope that wasn’t the case.

“The way they have announced the new manager has probably surprised and angered a lot of fans. They need to start winning football matches quickly.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.