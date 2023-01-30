The 24-year-old has been the subject of widespread transfer interest this month with Championship leaders Burnley and Everton’s rivals in the Premier League Southampton also thought to be keen.

Any deal for Gyokeres to move to Goodison Park, however, may come as good news in Sunderland’s pursuit of Simms. It is understood that the player will be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window should the club sign reinforcements in forward areas.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Viktor Gyökeres of Coventry City battles for the ball with Ben Wilmot of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Coventry City at Bet365 Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Graham Chadwick/Getty Images)

It has been well-documented that Everton are in the market for additions up front and would ideally like to bring in at least two players before any deal for Simms to leave was sanctioned.