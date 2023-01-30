Championship transfer news: Everton eye £15m Coventry City man in deal that could benefit Sunderland
Everton are eyeing a £15million bid for Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres in a deal which could boost Sunderland’s chances of landing Ellis Simms on loan.
Everton are said to be “in talks” to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Football Insider. The Sweden international forward scored against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light earlier this season in a 1-1 draw to kick off the season.
The 24-year-old has been the subject of widespread transfer interest this month with Championship leaders Burnley and Everton’s rivals in the Premier League Southampton also thought to be keen.
Any deal for Gyokeres to move to Goodison Park, however, may come as good news in Sunderland’s pursuit of Simms. It is understood that the player will be allowed to leave the club during the January transfer window should the club sign reinforcements in forward areas.
It is also understood that Simms is keen to return to Wearside during the window and that his representatives have been informed of the situation at Goodison Park.
It has been well-documented that Everton are in the market for additions up front and would ideally like to bring in at least two players before any deal for Simms to leave was sanctioned.
It appears that any return to Sunderland will heavily depend on the Merseyside club’s success in the window and whether they can attract Gyokeres and another striker. There is also Sean Dyche to consider. It is currently unclear what plans he will have for Simms following his expected appointment as Lampard’s successor.