Alex Neil’s side took the lead in the 12th minute when Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke.
Coventry saw more of the ball and were able to draw level six minutes from time when striker Viktor Gyokeres fired the ball home from the edge of the box.
Sunderland will now prepare for next weekend’s trip to Bristol City.
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Nothing he could do about a quite brilliant strike from Gyokeres. Made one stunning stop from Panzo in the first half and commanded his box very well. 7
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Lynden Gooch - 8
Is determined to prove he is Championship quality and this was a great start. Vindicated his manager’s faith with a brilliant early assist, and was barely beaten in a tenacious defensive display. 8
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Daniel Ballard - 7
A very solid full league debut. Wasn’t afraid to get close to the Coventry strikers and won a lot of duels. 7
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Danny Batth - 7
Had a few uncertain moments on and off the ball but also made some big defensive interventions for his side. Justified his place in the side, for sure. 7
Photo: FRANK REID 2022