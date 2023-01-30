It was an impromptu transfer summit, the importance of which had grown after Ross Stewart's concerning injury 20 minutes into the FA Cup tie.

Head coach Tony Mowbray and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey were discussing some potential options and the next steps, with their plans having already been altered when Corry Evans was ruled out of the campaign earlier in the week.

Sunderland have made some significant moves in the window already, but Mowbray made clear that with the injury situation, he needed more.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hoping the club's recruitment team can add some experience and depth to his squad

So what can fans realistically expect and what deals are in play as it stands? We run you through the latest below...

Defence - one in, one out?

Sunderland are believed to be in advanced talks with Everton with a view to signing defender Joe Anderson.

The versatile defender has been unable to break through into the senior ranks at Goodison Park an it would be a permanent deal with a very similar structure to those that have brought young prospects such as Aji Alese and Pierre Ekwah to Wearside; Sunderland's initial investment will be relatively modest but that will grow over time should player and club thrive.

Anderson's arrival, if completed, would increase competition for places at the heart of defence even further and that could have repercussions for Bailey Wright's future.

Sunderland and Tony Mowbray do not want to lose such a dependable player and such a big presence off the pitch, but the head coach explained last week that his respect for the man meant he wanted to give him total clarity about where he stood.

"I've been really honest with him in terms of where I see him and what we've got in that part of the pitch," Mowbray said.

"I think it's in Bailey's hands and I'd like to support him in whatever decision he makes, whether that's to stay, compete and try and help this team achieve our goals, or if he wants to go and be a regular footballer somewhere then I think I will support that as well.

"In my view, people earn respect and we are talking about a really good human being, who even if he's not playing is always around encouraging his team-mates and being a real focal point in the group.

"It's important that we have Bailey in the discussion about what's right. If he has options and he wants to take one, then we'll assess whether we can allow that to happen."

Were Sunderland to recruit another defender, as now appears very likely, then Wright's future will likely be in his own hands. Unsurprisingly for a defender and leader of his calibre - there is no shortage of interest. However, Mowbray confirmed that Wright missed the trip to Fulham with a calf strain, the severity of which is not yet known at this stage.

Midfield - can Sunderland add balance to promise?

Tony Mowbray confirmed on Thursday that the club would look to see if they could add an experienced midfielder in the closing stages of the window following Evans' ACL injury.

Though he does have options in that position and Edouard Michut is beginning to produce a strong run of form, he is slightly worried about the balance and experience of his options.

After the game Mowbray said he would know more about that pursuit after speaking to Stuart Harvey - but also praised Ekwah for an assured professional debut.

"I thought Pierre Ekwah did extraordinarily well," Mowbray said.

"That was his first game of professional football other than U23s. He came on and acquitted himself really well. I’m not saying he’s a replacement for Corry, he’s another young kid who can help us moving forward.

"And yet I’m very conscious of trying to dampen expectations of this team, they are a team of boys who are learning to play in a man’s world – but they’re doing pretty well at the moment and we need to see how far they can go."

Sunderland have been actively looking in the market for a more experienced, holding midfielder and it would be a big boost to Mowbray were they to find one.

Up front - the key position to address

Signing Joe Gelhardt amidst fierce competition from numerous Championship clubs felt like a big moment in Sunderland's season but Stewart's injury a day later looks to have left them pretty much where they started at the window: one injury or suspension from having to try and win games without a recognised striker.

Sunderland had pushed ahead with the Gelhardt signing (and it is a significant, albeit short-term, investment) knowing that while Ellis Simms may become available again in the final stages of the window, it was far too risky to rely on it. Even though Sean Dyche now looks to be in situ as the new boss at Goodison Park (though this still hasn't been announced), it is not yet clear if he will make a quick decision on Simms' future as his new club scramble to try and make striking additions of their own.

Mowbray's pitch to Simms and Everton after the Fulham game was pretty clear, saying it would be 'huge' for the team were he to return and offer that focal point that has been lost with Stewart's setback.

He also said, though, that he and Harvey would look again to the transfer market. Sunderland had at the start of the window been looking to add a talented youngster who they could develop over time, but their pursuit of Genk's Andras Nemeth did not reach a successful conclusion and the striker has instead joined Hamburg.