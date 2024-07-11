Cameron Archer is on his way back to the Premier League after just one season at Sheffield United. | Getty Images

All the latest transfer updates from the Championship as Luton Town replace an outgoing defender

Championship promotion contenders Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Arsenal defender Reuell Walters on a free transfer from the Emirates Stadium.

The England U20 international failed to make a single senior appearance for the Gunners during his time at North London but was highly-rated by many of the club's coaching staff as he featured on the bench on eight occasions during the title race last term. The Athletic claims that Walters had been offered a new contract to remain at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta but turned it down in favour of first team football.

Walters can play in a variety of positions across the defence as he has proven for the England youth teams at U18, U19 and U20 level. His promise and versatility had earned him interest from a number of Premier League and European clubs including Newcastle, Southampton and Scottish runners-up Rangers, but Walters felt that Luton Town would be the best place to develop as they offered him a clear path from academy to first team football in the Championship.

Commenting on the deal, manager Rob Edwards said: “Pathway is very important to him. That is one of the reasons he is leaving Arsenal. He can play in a number of positions - right back, right centre back, right wing-back. He’s got lots of strings to his bow.”

Walters, who operates primarily as a right back, comes in as a replacement for defender Gabriel Osho following the expiry of his contract at Kenilworth Road.

Osho was a member of the team which secured promotion in the 2022/23 season, making 30 appearances, and he also featured 21 times in the Premier League last term and scored two goals as the Hatters were relegated in 18th position. The 25-year-old will start next season in France’s top-flight with Auxerre after their promotion from Ligue 2 last season. He has agreed a one-year contract with the club, with an option of a further 12 month extension.

Former Middlesbrough star leaves Sheffield United

Sheffield United have officially confirmed the departure of promising young striker Cameron Archer who will return back to Aston Villa after his side’s relegation to the Championship, (via Sheffield Star.)

The former Middlesbrough loanee arrived at Bramall Lane last summer for a figure of £18m, but only a fraction of that fee was paid up front by the South Yorkshire side as his transfer included a unique clause which would mandate his immediate return to Villa Park if the Blades were relegated which has now come into effect.

The England U21 international starlet scored a total of four goals in 30 appearances over the course of the season, with his notable moments including a debut strike against Everton, a winner against Wolves and the opener in another victory against Luton Town.

Archer could provide cover for England hero Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby and Jhon Duran next season as Villa embark on their first Champions League campaign since the 1982/83 season when they were managed by Tony Barton.