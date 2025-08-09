Put a name to the faces of these youngsters going for a swim in Dawdon Pond

By Chris Cordner

Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST

What a summertime these youngsters had in the warm waters of Dawdon pit pond.

It was 50 years ago when swimmers splashed around in the pool at Dawdon Colliery.

The pit pond was used to cool the machinery in the colliery but it was also a famous venue for swimming galas with its impressive facilities and huge amphitheatre.

Tell us if you loved to swim there after browsing through these Sunderland Echo photo memories.

Dawdon pit pond. Get in touch if it was your favourite place for a swim in the 1970s.

1. Making a splash with these memories

Dawdon pit pond. Get in touch if it was your favourite place for a swim in the 1970s. | se Photo: se

Novice swimmers practise in the pool. Let us know if you were one of them.

2. A 70s day in Dawdon

Novice swimmers practise in the pool. Let us know if you were one of them. | se

The Summer months always saw plenty of people turn up to enjoy swimming at Dawdon Pit Pond, seen here in August 1974.

3. The water's lovely

The Summer months always saw plenty of people turn up to enjoy swimming at Dawdon Pit Pond, seen here in August 1974. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Were you brave enough to try jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool?

4. Jumping off the high boards

Were you brave enough to try jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool? | se

