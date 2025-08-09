It was 50 years ago when swimmers splashed around in the pool at Dawdon Colliery.

The pit pond was used to cool the machinery in the colliery but it was also a famous venue for swimming galas with its impressive facilities and huge amphitheatre.

Tell us if you loved to swim there after browsing through these Sunderland Echo photo memories.

In case you missed it;

1 . Making a splash with these memories Dawdon pit pond. Get in touch if it was your favourite place for a swim in the 1970s. | se Photo: se Photo Sales

2 . A 70s day in Dawdon Novice swimmers practise in the pool. Let us know if you were one of them. | se Photo Sales

3 . The water's lovely The Summer months always saw plenty of people turn up to enjoy swimming at Dawdon Pit Pond, seen here in August 1974. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales