It was 50 years ago when swimmers splashed around in the pool at Dawdon Colliery.
The pit pond was used to cool the machinery in the colliery but it was also a famous venue for swimming galas with its impressive facilities and huge amphitheatre.
Tell us if you loved to swim there after browsing through these Sunderland Echo photo memories.
1. Making a splash with these memories
Dawdon pit pond. Get in touch if it was your favourite place for a swim in the 1970s. | se Photo: se
2. A 70s day in Dawdon
Novice swimmers practise in the pool. Let us know if you were one of them. | se
3. The water's lovely
The Summer months always saw plenty of people turn up to enjoy swimming at Dawdon Pit Pond, seen here in August 1974. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Jumping off the high boards
Were you brave enough to try jumping off the high boards at Dawdon pit pool? | se
