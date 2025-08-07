The annual seafront attraction pulled in massive crowds in the 1990s, as these Sunderland Echo archive photo memories show.
And it wasn’t just about the aerial displays. There were fairground rides, stage entertainment and a chance to try out the controls in a cockpit.
Relive it all - and see if you can spot a familiar face.
1. On the swings in 1990
Enjoying the fair at Seaburn on the Sunderland Airshow weekend in August 1990. | se
2. A sunny day in 1990
All eyes to the skies at the 1990 show. Get in touch if you spotted someone you know in this photo. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Youngsters on stage in 1991
These youngsters were taking part in fun activities at Sunderland Airshow in August 1991. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Sunny memories from 1991
Watching the spectacular displays on the seafront in August 1991. There are plenty of faces to recognise in this photo. | se
