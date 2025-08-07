Sunderland Airshow: 17 photos showing people at the annual spectacular in the 1990s

Just look at the fun you had 30 years ago at the Sunderland Airshow.

The annual seafront attraction pulled in massive crowds in the 1990s, as these Sunderland Echo archive photo memories show.

And it wasn’t just about the aerial displays. There were fairground rides, stage entertainment and a chance to try out the controls in a cockpit.

Relive it all - and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Enjoying the fair at Seaburn on the Sunderland Airshow weekend in August 1990.

1. On the swings in 1990

Enjoying the fair at Seaburn on the Sunderland Airshow weekend in August 1990. | se

All eyes to the skies at the 1990 show. Get in touch if you spotted someone you know in this photo.

2. A sunny day in 1990

All eyes to the skies at the 1990 show. Get in touch if you spotted someone you know in this photo. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

These youngsters were taking part in fun activities at Sunderland Airshow in August 1991.

3. Youngsters on stage in 1991

These youngsters were taking part in fun activities at Sunderland Airshow in August 1991. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Watching the spectacular displays on the seafront in August 1991. There are plenty of faces to recognise in this photo.

4. Sunny memories from 1991

Watching the spectacular displays on the seafront in August 1991. There are plenty of faces to recognise in this photo. | se

