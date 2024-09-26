Nine Sunderland cuppa pictures as we count down to the Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2024

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Sep 2024, 05:57 BST

Let’s count down to a coffee-filled day of fundraising with these Sunderland scenes.

Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is back on Friday, September 27.

Once again, millions of pounds will be raised in the fight against cancer, just as it has been since the campaign started in 1990.

Get into the spirit of this year’s event with an Echo look back at fundraisers in Sunderland from 2005 to 2014.

Cuppas galore in this selection of charity coffee morning photos.

1. Stirring up some great memories

Lynn Bell and Linda Ridley drink in the success of the coffee morning at North View Lodge in 2005.

2. Giant size memories from North View

Liam McGrath, left, and Zoe Anderson were among the Hetton Primary School pupils who fundraised in 2006, along with Alma Ingleby.

3. Heroic in Hetton

High times at Sunderland High School in 2007 where Jackie Robson was pictured with students Amie Johnson, Paul Vaughan and Becky Spenceley-Buckham.

4. Brewing up at the High School

