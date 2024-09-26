Once again, millions of pounds will be raised in the fight against cancer, just as it has been since the campaign started in 1990.
Get into the spirit of this year’s event with an Echo look back at fundraisers in Sunderland from 2005 to 2014.
1. Stirring up some great memories
Cuppas galore in this selection of charity coffee morning photos. | se
2. Giant size memories from North View
Lynn Bell and Linda Ridley drink in the success of the coffee morning at North View Lodge in 2005. | se
3. Heroic in Hetton
Liam McGrath, left, and Zoe Anderson were among the Hetton Primary School pupils who fundraised in 2006, along with Alma Ingleby. | se
4. Brewing up at the High School
High times at Sunderland High School in 2007 where Jackie Robson was pictured with students Amie Johnson, Paul Vaughan and Becky Spenceley-Buckham. | se
