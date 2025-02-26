I found 15 great ideas for World Book Day costumes - all from Sunderland's wonderful past
The clock is ticking to World Book Day and the annual search for a great costume is under way for thousands of parents.
I’m hoping you might get some inspiration from these creative Sunderland people who dressed as pirates, princesses, Scooby Doo, and Batman in the past.
I love the Poirot lookalike at Eppleton Primary School and Buzz Lightyear at Grangetown Primary, both in 2010.
But that’s just for starters. Have a look at these 13 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.
