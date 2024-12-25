Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Education has published its latest (2024) attainment results for the city’s primary schools and Sunderland’s pupils have on average outperformed their national peers.

Primary schools’ performance is normally judged on end of Key Stage 2 (Year 6) progress scores, but this has not been calculated this year due to the latest cohort of children not sitting their Key Stage 1 baseline tests due to Covid restrictions at the time.

The Department for Education has therefore listed Sunderland primary schools according to the percentage of pupils ‘meeting the expected standard’.

An average score has also been given for each school for maths and reading.

To be classed as ‘working at the expected standard’, pupils much achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Sunderland Local Authority performed better than schools nationally with 65% of pupils meeting the ‘expected standard’ compared to 61% nationally. City pupils attained average reading and maths scores of 105 for each subject compared to 105 and 104 across the country.

Check out the published results for all of Sunderland’s primary schools.

At St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School 100% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 111 in reading and 110 in maths.

At Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy 90% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 109 in reading and 108 in maths.

At St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland 90% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths.

At Barnwell Academy 87% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 108 in reading and 107 in maths.

At Rickleton Primary School 84% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 110 in reading and 108 in maths.

At Bernard Gilpin Primary School 83% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 109 in reading and 109 in maths.

At Mill Hill Primary School 83% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 108 in reading and 107 in maths.

At St Anne’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School 83% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 108 in maths.

At Bexhill Academy 82% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 105 in maths.

At Fatfield Academy 82% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 108 in reading and 109 in maths.

At St Benet’s Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School 81% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 108 in reading and 106 in maths.

At Valley Road Academy 78% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 110 in reading and 106 in maths.

At Shiney Row Primary School 76% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 105 in maths.

At St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland 76% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 109 in maths.

At St Michael’s Catholic Primary School, Houghton 76% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths.

At East Herrington Primary Academy 75% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 105 in maths.

At Hill View Junior Academy 74% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 105 in maths.

At John F Kennedy Primary School 73% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 105 in maths.

At Northern Saints Church of England Academy 73% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 108 in maths.

At St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Washington 73% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 105 in maths.

At St Paul’s CofE Primary School 73% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Fulwell Junior School 72% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Barmston Village Primary School 70% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Castletown Primary School 70% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 103 in maths.

At English Martyr’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland 70% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 102 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Highfield Academy 70% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 105 in maths.

At St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Sunderland 70% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths.

At East Rainton Primary School 69% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 108 in reading and 106 in maths.

At Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, Penshaw 69% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 105 in maths.

At St John Boste Catholic Primary School, Washington 69% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths.

At Biddick Primary School 68% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 106 in maths.

At Newbottle Primary Academy 68% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths.

At Plains Farm Academy 68% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Redby Academy 68% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Seaburn Dene Primary School 68% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 106 in maths.

At Thorney Close Primary School 68% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 106 in maths.

At New Silksworth Academy Junior 67% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 105 in maths.

At Springwell Village Primary School 67% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 103 in maths.

At George Washington Primary School 65% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 104 in maths.

At New Penshaw Academy 65% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Broadway Junior School 64% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Dubmire Primary 64% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Barnes Junior School 63% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 102 in maths.

At Easington Lane Primary School 63% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 105 in maths.

At Hasting Hill Academy 63% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 102 in maths.

At Hetton Primary School 63% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 101 in reading and 100 in maths.

At Marlborough Primary School 63% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Town End Academy 63% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 102 in maths.

At Dame Dorothy Primary School 62% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 107 in maths.

At Farringdon Academy 62% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 103 in reading and 101 in maths.

At Hetton Lyons Primary School 62% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 105 in maths.

At St Bede’s Catholic Primary School, Washington 62% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 103 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Diamond Hall Junior Academy 61% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 102 in reading and 102 in maths.

At South Hylton Primary Academy 61% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 103 in reading and 102 in maths.

At St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Sunderland 61% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 102 in reading and 102 in maths.

At Blackfell Primary School 60% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Southwick Community Primary School 59% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Eppleton Academy Primary School 58% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 102 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Gillas Lane Primary Academy 58% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 101 in maths.

At Ryhope Junior School 58% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Willow Wood Community Primary School 57% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 103 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Burnside Academy Inspires 56% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 101 in reading and 101 in maths.

At Richard Avenue Primary School 56% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Albany Village Primary School 55% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Grange Park Primary School 55% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 101 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Hudson Road Primary School 55% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 106 in reading and 105 in maths.

At Lambton Primary School 55% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 103 in reading and 103 in maths.

At St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, Ryhope 54% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Wessington Primary School 52% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 107 in reading and 104 in maths.

At Christ’s College 51% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 102 in reading and 101 in maths.

At Usworth Colliery Primary School 51% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 105 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Holley Park Academy 50% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 102 in maths.

At Oxclose Primary Academy 47% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 104 in reading and 103 in maths.

At Hylton Castle Primary School 45% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 103 in reading and 100 in maths.

At Grangetown Primary School 39% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 101 in reading and 102 in maths.

At Academy 360 33% of pupils met the expected standard with an average score of 99 in reading and 101 in maths.