Eyes down for bingo in this Sunderland scene from 1968.placeholder image
Eyes down for bingo in this Sunderland scene from 1968. | se

Sunderland Retro: Eyes down for 13 Wearside bingo scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST

There’s a buzz in the air as National Bingo Day returns.

The big day is on Friday, June 27, and it celebrates the widely loved game as well as the communities of bingo lovers.

We could not help but clickety click on all of these great Sunderland Echo archive bingo memories which take in the Mecca, Top Rank, Savoy, Gala and Regal.

The Top Rank bingo hall in Bedford Street in September 1983. Tell us if you were a regular there.

1. A 1983 memory

Bobby Thompson at the opening of the new Top Rank Bingo and Social Club in Sunderland's former Odeon Cinema in 1983.

2. Bobby Thompson at the opening of the new Top Rank Bingo and Social Club in Sunderland's former Odeon Cinema in 1983.

Coronation Street's Rita Fairclough, played by actress Barbara Knox, at the opening of the newly-refurbished Gala Bingo. She was pictured with Phyllis and David Longstaff in 1992.

3. Eeeh it's Rita in 1992

A full house for bingo at McDonald's in Sunderland in 1993.

4. Hitting the jackpot in 1993

