We could not help but clickety click on all of these great Sunderland Echo archive bingo memories which take in the Mecca, Top Rank, Savoy, Gala and Regal.
1. A 1983 memory
The Top Rank bingo hall in Bedford Street in September 1983. Tell us if you were a regular there. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Bobby Thompson at the opening of the new Top Rank Bingo and Social Club in Sunderland's former Odeon Cinema in 1983.
Bobby Thompson at the opening of the new Top Rank Bingo and Social Club in Sunderland's former Odeon Cinema in 1983. | se
3. Eeeh it's Rita in 1992
Coronation Street's Rita Fairclough, played by actress Barbara Knox, at the opening of the newly-refurbished Gala Bingo. She was pictured with Phyllis and David Longstaff in 1992. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Hitting the jackpot in 1993
A full house for bingo at McDonald's in Sunderland in 1993. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.