It had jazz bands, bagpipes, street theatre and massive crowds - and it happened 50 years ago. Sunderland celebrated in fantastic style in 1974 when it held the Wearmouth 1300 Festival.

All the fun of the Wearmouth 1300 festival in 1974.

Thousands watched the parades and bands

It marked 1,300 years since the founding of St Peter's and the events went on for months.

The highlights included a rendition of the Lambton Worm outside Presto's and Timothy Whites.

Lurpak butter for 10 and a half pence - and a performance of the Lambton Worm outside Presto's.

Later that summer, there was a parade of floats which went past Binns, Barclays Bank and Northern Goldsmiths.

