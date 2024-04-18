Wearmouth 1300 remembered: The Sunderland festival that pulled in the crowds in 1974
It had jazz bands, bagpipes, street theatre and massive crowds - and it happened 50 years ago. Sunderland celebrated in fantastic style in 1974 when it held the Wearmouth 1300 Festival.
Thousands watched the parades and bands
It marked 1,300 years since the founding of St Peter's and the events went on for months.
The highlights included a rendition of the Lambton Worm outside Presto's and Timothy Whites.
Later that summer, there was a parade of floats which went past Binns, Barclays Bank and Northern Goldsmiths.
