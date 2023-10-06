Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to waxing lyrical on great times ‘back in the day’, everyone has a particular era in mind.

Some of you won’t believe this, but there’s already nostalgia for the early 2010s - heady days of mojitos and Lady Gaga hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memories of good times often outlast the places where they happened - and some of the 1960s pubs we remember here now leave no trace behind.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others were in buildings that still exist and trade to this day.

Walking tour guide Ian Mole shows us some of his favourite drinking spots from that decade, and recounts some memories.