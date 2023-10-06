News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

Take a tour of lost 60s pubs of Sunderland’s old town centre

Let’s raise a glass to pubs we’ve loved in the past.

By Graham Murray
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

When it comes to waxing lyrical on great times ‘back in the day’, everyone has a particular era in mind.

Some of you won’t believe this, but there’s already nostalgia for the early 2010s - heady days of mojitos and Lady Gaga hits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Memories of good times often outlast the places where they happened - and some of the 1960s pubs we remember here now leave no trace behind.

Others were in buildings that still exist and trade to this day.

Most Popular

Walking tour guide Ian Mole shows us some of his favourite drinking spots from that decade, and recounts some memories.

Ian has previously shown us around the Sunderland of the Shipyard Girls, and taken us back to the -then - town’s music scene of decades gone by.

Related topics:SunderlandPubsNostalgiaMemories