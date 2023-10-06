Take a tour of lost 60s pubs of Sunderland’s old town centre
Let’s raise a glass to pubs we’ve loved in the past.
and live on Freeview channel 276
When it comes to waxing lyrical on great times ‘back in the day’, everyone has a particular era in mind.
Some of you won’t believe this, but there’s already nostalgia for the early 2010s - heady days of mojitos and Lady Gaga hits.
Memories of good times often outlast the places where they happened - and some of the 1960s pubs we remember here now leave no trace behind.
Others were in buildings that still exist and trade to this day.
Walking tour guide Ian Mole shows us some of his favourite drinking spots from that decade, and recounts some memories.
Ian has previously shown us around the Sunderland of the Shipyard Girls, and taken us back to the -then - town’s music scene of decades gone by.