Watch: Music memories of the 60s and 70s in Sunderland city centre

November of 1963 saw a number of unforgettable events.

By Graham Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read

On the world stage, there was of course the shock of the assassination of US president John F Kennedy.

Closer to home, on television, there was the first broadcast of the BBC’s now-iconic Doctor Who.

In Sunderland, there was the launch of the biggest ship ever built in the UK, from JL Thompson and Sons.

Ian Mole is our tour guide for a trip back into Sunderland's rich musical past - a legacy which looks set to continue
And at the then-town’s Empire Theatre – oh, just a little act called The Beatles.

Join tour guide Ian Mole, who was there for the show, and for many others.

