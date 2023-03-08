On the world stage, there was of course the shock of the assassination of US president John F Kennedy.

Closer to home, on television, there was the first broadcast of the BBC’s now-iconic Doctor Who.

In Sunderland, there was the launch of the biggest ship ever built in the UK, from JL Thompson and Sons.

Ian Mole is our tour guide for a trip back into Sunderland's rich musical past - a legacy which looks set to continue

And at the then-town’s Empire Theatre – oh, just a little act called The Beatles.