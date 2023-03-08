Watch: Music memories of the 60s and 70s in Sunderland city centre
November of 1963 saw a number of unforgettable events.
By Graham Murray
2 hours ago
On the world stage, there was of course the shock of the assassination of US president John F Kennedy.
Closer to home, on television, there was the first broadcast of the BBC’s now-iconic Doctor Who.
In Sunderland, there was the launch of the biggest ship ever built in the UK, from JL Thompson and Sons.
And at the then-town’s Empire Theatre – oh, just a little act called The Beatles.
Join tour guide Ian Mole, who was there for the show, and for many others.