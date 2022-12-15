Watch: The Sunderland of the Shipyard Girls - highlights from the walking tour
Where they worked, where they married – and where they lived.
By Graham Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Even where they went for a slap-up meal on a special occasion.
Fans of the popular Shipyard Girls books by bestelling Sunderland author Amanda Revell Walton, who writes as Nancy Revell, can walk in the footsteps of the fictional lasses.
Historian and writer Ian Mole is our guide as he takes us around some of the sites on his walking tour inspired by the twelve-book series.
Even as the city changes around us, those traces of the past are always there to see.