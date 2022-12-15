Even where they went for a slap-up meal on a special occasion.

Fans of the popular Shipyard Girls books by bestelling Sunderland author Amanda Revell Walton, who writes as Nancy Revell, can walk in the footsteps of the fictional lasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historian and writer Ian Mole is our guide as he takes us around some of the sites on his walking tour inspired by the twelve-book series.

Historian and writer Ian Mole takes us on a whistle-stop tour of some of the sites on his Shipyard Girls walking tour, inspired by the popular series of historical fiction books by Sunderland author Amanda Revell.