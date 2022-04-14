Sunderland's Shipyard Girls takes No 2 slot in prestigious Sunday Times bestsellers list

Released at the end of last month, Three Cheers for the Shipyard Girls is the 12th and final release in the series based on Sunderland’s very own shipyard girls who kept the shipyards afloat during the war.

Penned by author Amanda Revell Walton, who writes as Nancy Revell, the books have captured the imaginations of readers around the world, selling more than half a million copies, with talks ongoing to turn them into a TV series.

Now, the latest release has hit no 2 in the Sunday Times bestsellers list.

Three Cheers for the Shipyard Girls is the final release in the series

Amanda, who recently held a book signing at Waterstones, Sunderland, said: "To say I was over the moon about coming number 2 in the Sunday Times bestsellers list would be a massive understatement. I'm still floating on Cloud Nine. It really is a dream come true - and such a perfect way to finish the series.

"But like I said in the dedication to Three Cheers for the Shipyard Girls, it is thanks to my very special readers who have posted on social media, blogged, taken the time to write reviews and leave feedback, and who have generally spread the word about 'my shipyard girls' that the series has become so successful. So, I have to say a big thank you to them to taking this Sunderland set saga to the very top.”

Amanda, whose own family worked in the shipyards, began writing her novels six years ago, shining a light on the hundreds of women who played a pivotal role in the war effort.

Although the characters are fictional, the author uses real life events researched through resources such as the Sunderland Echo archives to create her books.

Author Amanda Revell Walton, left, recently met fans at a book signing at Waterstones the Bridges

She added: “Looking back on the series, I’ve realised I’ve been immersed in the world of The Shipyard Girls for the same amount of time my women welders have worked at J.L. Thompson & Sons. And like my beloved characters, I too feel sad that this period has come to an end, but like them, I also feel very excited about what’s on the horizon.”

As well as the TV series, there are plans for a Shipyard Girls sculpture on the banks of the Wear.

The book has sold more than 11,000 copies in its first week of release

Fans were keen to get their books signed