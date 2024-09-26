Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandad from Wales has just discovered he had family in Sunderland.

Chris Thomas, now 78, decided to look into his family tree after finding out that he was adopted out when he was six months old.

Chris Thomas who has just found out that he had family in Sunderland - 78 years after he was adopted out. | ugc

His father was a Royal Marine

In the last week, the man from West Wales has learned that his birth father was Joseph Newton from Victor Street in Sunderland.

Joseph was a Royal Marine who served in the Second World War and died in 1952.

But his discovery didn’t end there. Chris explained: “He also had a brother George Henry Newton who died aboard the destroyer H.M.S. Veteran on September 26, 1942.”

George Newton who died in 1942 when HMS Veteran was sunk by a torpedo. | ugc

Sunk by a U-boat torpedo

HMS Veteran had been sailing as part of a convoy when she was hit by torpedoes from a U-boat. The ship sank off the coast of Iceland with all hands lost.

The death notice for George Newton which appeared in the Sunderland Echo. | ugc

The brothers had no known descendants and ‘were the end of this branch of the Newton line’ - until now, said Chris.

“I decided about 3 months ago to make a very last attempt to find out who my birth father actually was.

DNA tests came up with fascinating findings

“I took three DNA tests with different companies and as a result now have many matches with others on my paternal side - mostly from USA and Canada and one good match in Australia who unfortunately has passed away.”

Chris pictured when he was a baby. | ugc

Chris also sought the help of a ‘charitable genealogist organisation’ who uncovered ‘strong family links’ with the Herrings, Newton, and Lowes families in Sunderland.

There’s also a tie in with Thompsons shipbuilders in Sunderland and the Southwick yard and Bridge Dockyard.

On a mission to find out more

Chris was brought up as an only child to ‘adopted parents who were very good people’.

He has also found out that he had eight half siblings and said it had been ‘quite a shock’.

He told the Echo that he now has four missions;

‘To put the records right for the Newton Brothers - their branch of the Newton family line DOES continue’.

‘To honour my birth father, who without him and his friendship with my birth mother I would not be here.’

Chris Thomas in his younger days. He is hoping to find out more about his links to Sunderland. | ugc

How you can help

‘To find out if there are any remaining close living relatives and in particular within the Sunderland area?’

‘To find out, as you can imagine, as much as possible about my father and his military service during the Second World War as a Royal Marine and Mackem’.

He said: “Any information please on my father's half sister Margaret Ann Newton born on August 6, 1904 - her father being Joseph Newton senior - her mother Sarah Ann Wheatly.

A Grandstand appearance for Chris

“They all lived in Back Henry Street, East Sunderland. She is my only chance I believe of finding possible first cousins.”

As for Chris himself, he has worked as an engineer and was once a leading Formula Ford racing driver who appeared on Grandstand on TV.

He later became a business owner running holiday cottages and has two children as well as grandchildren.

Over to Echo readers who may be able to help with more information on his Sunderland connections. Get in touch by emailing [email protected]