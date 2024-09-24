Seven vans which visited Sunderland streets, including Sykes, Villa, coal and books

By Chris Cordner

Published 24th Sep 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 14:10 BST

Talk about memories! You had a van load of them when we asked you about the delivery wagons which used to come to your door.

From ice cream to bread, coal to fruit and veg, you loved our social media post which asked you to name the vans/lorries/carts which used to come round your street.

It got thousands of views on our Wearside Echoes nostalgia page on Facebook.

We’ve created a gallery of the best and they include the pop van, mobile library, and milk deliverer.

Enjoy our Echo archive look back in time.

Taking a look at the vans which came down your street.

1. Down your street for memories

Taking a look at the vans which came down your street. | nw

Paul Vickers had memories of the coal lorry as well as Broughs, Benny the ice cream man and plenty more.

2. Get your coal here

Paul Vickers had memories of the coal lorry as well as Broughs, Benny the ice cream man and plenty more. | se

Rob Hutchinson had memories of Maws Pies being delivered.

3. Maws memories

Rob Hutchinson had memories of Maws Pies being delivered. | se

Michael Bonallie remembered when the mobile library would pay a visit.

4. Chapter from the past

Michael Bonallie remembered when the mobile library would pay a visit. | se

