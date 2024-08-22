Growing up in Sunderland: When you would get a sarsaparilla delivery from Sykes or Villa Pop
The memories of a fizzy drink delivery from Sykes or Villa Pop are still very much the sweetest thing for many Sunderland folk, with dozens getting in touch on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page to share their go-to choice of beverage when that lucky day came around.
Were you an Alpine, Sykes or Villa Pop family? Was it sasp or D&B? And were you brave enough to sneak a sip from the bottle of ginger beer that mam kept just for herself?
But first, join us for a glass of your favourite tipple with these pop man memories:
David Wade: “Cream soda and sarsaparilla from Sykes pop van – and cream soda was delicious mixed with ice cream.”
Christine Thompson: “Ginger beer from Sykes, gorgeous.”
Barry Hull: “Two dandelion and burdock, one lime and lemonade was the order at my childhood home in the ‘60s, early ‘70s.”
Angelique Hamilton: “Alpine - pineapple and cream soda.”
Made in Ryhope
Margaret Oliver: “Dandelion and burdock from Sykes. Sarsaparilla from Villa.”
Kevin Barker: “Anything from Villa.”
Ian Gibbins: “Sykes fizzy orange. One mouthful would wake the dead.”
Derek Decka Coundon: “Sarsaparilla from Sykes pop delivered to the door. Made in Ryhope.”
Tracy Lascelles: “Sarsaparilla from Sykes and dandelion and burdock. Was amazing back in the day.”
Remember the bottles?
Natalie Andrews: “Villa in glass bottles, dandelion and burdock, sarsaparilla, cherryade and lemonade.”
Louie Thompson: “Ginger beer, I still have the gallon bottle.”
Gary Pullan: “My favourite that my grandma ordered was sarsaparilla!”
