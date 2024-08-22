Growing up in Sunderland: When you would get a sarsaparilla delivery from Sykes or Villa Pop

By Debra Fox
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
This month marked 124 years of Coca-Cola being on sale in Britain – but does it REALLY compare to sarsaparilla from the pop man?

The memories of a fizzy drink delivery from Sykes or Villa Pop are still very much the sweetest thing for many Sunderland folk, with dozens getting in touch on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page to share their go-to choice of beverage when that lucky day came around.

Were you an Alpine, Sykes or Villa Pop family? Was it sasp or D&B? And were you brave enough to sneak a sip from the bottle of ginger beer that mam kept just for herself?

Worker John McCormack pictured at Villa Pop in 1998. What was on your fizzy drinks order?Worker John McCormack pictured at Villa Pop in 1998. What was on your fizzy drinks order?
But first, join us for a glass of your favourite tipple with these pop man memories:

David Wade: “Cream soda and sarsaparilla from Sykes pop van – and cream soda was delicious mixed with ice cream.”

Christine Thompson: “Ginger beer from Sykes, gorgeous.”

Barry Hull: “Two dandelion and burdock, one lime and lemonade was the order at my childhood home in the ‘60s, early ‘70s.”

Cheers to your favourite refreshment from the pop man! Pat Nixon and Martin Fenwick at the Villa Pop bottling plant in Southwick on in April 1997.Cheers to your favourite refreshment from the pop man! Pat Nixon and Martin Fenwick at the Villa Pop bottling plant in Southwick on in April 1997.
Angelique Hamilton: “Alpine - pineapple and cream soda.”

Made in Ryhope

Margaret Oliver: “Dandelion and burdock from Sykes. Sarsaparilla from Villa.”

Kevin Barker: “Anything from Villa.”

Ian Gibbins: “Sykes fizzy orange. One mouthful would wake the dead.”

Derek Decka Coundon: “Sarsaparilla from Sykes pop delivered to the door. Made in Ryhope.”

Tracy Lascelles: “Sarsaparilla from Sykes and dandelion and burdock. Was amazing back in the day.”

Remember the bottles?

Natalie Andrews: “Villa in glass bottles, dandelion and burdock, sarsaparilla, cherryade and lemonade.”

Louie Thompson: “Ginger beer, I still have the gallon bottle.”

Gary Pullan: “My favourite that my grandma ordered was sarsaparilla!”

