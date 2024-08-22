Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month marked 124 years of Coca-Cola being on sale in Britain – but does it REALLY compare to sarsaparilla from the pop man?

Were you an Alpine, Sykes or Villa Pop family? Was it sasp or D&B? And were you brave enough to sneak a sip from the bottle of ginger beer that mam kept just for herself?

In this month’s Wearside Echoes newsletter – which you can sign up for on our website here, it’s free – it’s a sweet treats special as we talk about what you would buy with your pocket money and the chocolate bars of childhood (who remembers when you could get a Milk Tray bar?)

Worker John McCormack pictured at Villa Pop in 1998. What was on your fizzy drinks order?

But first, join us for a glass of your favourite tipple with these pop man memories:

David Wade: “Cream soda and sarsaparilla from Sykes pop van – and cream soda was delicious mixed with ice cream.”

Christine Thompson: “Ginger beer from Sykes, gorgeous.”

Barry Hull: “Two dandelion and burdock, one lime and lemonade was the order at my childhood home in the ‘60s, early ‘70s.”

Cheers to your favourite refreshment from the pop man! Pat Nixon and Martin Fenwick at the Villa Pop bottling plant in Southwick on in April 1997.

Angelique Hamilton: “Alpine - pineapple and cream soda.”

Made in Ryhope

Margaret Oliver: “Dandelion and burdock from Sykes. Sarsaparilla from Villa.”

Kevin Barker: “Anything from Villa.”

Ian Gibbins: “Sykes fizzy orange. One mouthful would wake the dead.”

Derek Decka Coundon: “Sarsaparilla from Sykes pop delivered to the door. Made in Ryhope.”

Tracy Lascelles: “Sarsaparilla from Sykes and dandelion and burdock. Was amazing back in the day.”

Remember the bottles?

Natalie Andrews: “Villa in glass bottles, dandelion and burdock, sarsaparilla, cherryade and lemonade.”

Louie Thompson: “Ginger beer, I still have the gallon bottle.”

Gary Pullan: “My favourite that my grandma ordered was sarsaparilla!”