Why did the turtle cross the road?

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the question Mandy Mounsey, 19, was asking herself in 1988 after finding one near her home in Pennywell, Sunderland.

Tortoise was no tortoise at all

Terry the turtle who had his own Sunderland adventure in 1988. | se

She found what she thought was a tortoise crawling across Palmstead Road.

Read More A knockout reminder of a Sunderland tournament held in a swimming pool

Her attempts to feed it on cucumber proved fruitless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy Mounsey who found Terry out on his wanders through the streets of Sunderland. | se

So Mandy took it to Sunderland Museum and hoped they could help.

Terry the meat eating turtle

The move paid off as one problem was solved. Museum officials helped Mandy by telling her it was a meat eating Caspian turtle and would prefer a diet of mince meat and earth worms.

But then Mandy hopds to solve her other problem.

She wanted to find the owner of the turtle which she named Terry, or an expert willing to take him in.

Share your memories of unusual creatures you have spotted in Sunderland by emailing [email protected]