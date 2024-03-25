Raising the cross on Tunstall Hill, in nine pictures from Sunderland's past

Part of Sunderland life for around 60 years

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT

Good Friday in Sunderland means the annual walk of witness and raising of the cross at Tunstall Hills.

The tradition has spanned 60 years of Sunderland life and the Echo has been there to capture memories of the ceremony throughout the decades.

Here are nine views of scenes from 1987 to 2013.

1. Paying tribute to a decades-old tradition

The Tunstall Hills cross raising and Easter service was photographed by the Echo in 1987.

2. Raising of the cross in 1987

The Tunstall Hills cross raising and Easter service was photographed by the Echo in 1987.

Gathered round the cross in this Echo archive scene from 1989.

3. A 1989 photo

Gathered round the cross in this Echo archive scene from 1989.

The procession on Tunstall Hills in 2003.

4. Sharing a 2003 memory

The procession on Tunstall Hills in 2003.

