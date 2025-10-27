Street footy, pasty sandwiches and weekly trips into Sunderland centre - the memories came flooding back for a Ryhope man who became a hero of Top of the Pops.

Chris Cowey shared childhood memories with our podcast production Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, and gave us a great insight into a childhood well spent in Ryhope.

Chris Cowey who has reflected on his days at Top of the Pops. | Photo: Mark Allan

Pasty sandwiches were a treat in Ryhope

“I loved that little village. It was great and it was very friendly,” said Chris who later became the producer of Top of the Pops.

He relived his youthful days of playing soccer in the street until you couldn’t see the ball any more at night.

And he also revealed the eye-raising meal which Ryhope schoolkids used to enjoy back in the day.

“Being a lad in the village, we would often go down to a little shop in the village called Marians where you could get a pasty sandwich which was basically a pasty squashed in between a sliced stotty. It was a great lunch alternative to school dinners.

Chris Cowey who has spoken about his days at Top of the Pops. | ugc/se/other 3rd party

‘We used to play football on the street corner until you couldn’t see the ball any more’

“You know what it is like when you are a kid. You just burn up the energy.”

“We used to play football on the street corner until you couldn’t see the ball any more.”

‘When the football team is doing well there is always a lot of optimism and positivity’

Chris’s interview is the third episode in series 3 of Wearside Echoes.

As well as his childhood, Chris spoke about his fantastic career and how much he loves to come back to Sunderland.

Ryhope man Chris Cowey who transformed the fortunes of Top of the Pops. | other 3rd party

“The old place is showing signs of improvement. It looks like a bit of money has been spent, and as everyone knows, when the football team is doing well there is always a lot of optimism and positivity.”

The full episode will be available on major podcast platforms from Tuesday, October 28.

As well as Chris Cowey’s interview, there are still plenty more to come in series 3 of Wearside Echoes.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

From Sunderland to Los Angeles

In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.

In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.

She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our third series of the Wearside Echoes podcast. | other 3rd party

Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give

Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.

Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.

Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

