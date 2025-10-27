Top of the Pops legend shares memories of growing up in Sunderland - including eating pasty sandwiches
Chris Cowey shared childhood memories with our podcast production Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions, and gave us a great insight into a childhood well spent in Ryhope.
Pasty sandwiches were a treat in Ryhope
“I loved that little village. It was great and it was very friendly,” said Chris who later became the producer of Top of the Pops.
He relived his youthful days of playing soccer in the street until you couldn’t see the ball any more at night.
And he also revealed the eye-raising meal which Ryhope schoolkids used to enjoy back in the day.
“Being a lad in the village, we would often go down to a little shop in the village called Marians where you could get a pasty sandwich which was basically a pasty squashed in between a sliced stotty. It was a great lunch alternative to school dinners.
‘We used to play football on the street corner until you couldn’t see the ball any more’
“You know what it is like when you are a kid. You just burn up the energy.”
“We used to play football on the street corner until you couldn’t see the ball any more.”
‘When the football team is doing well there is always a lot of optimism and positivity’
Chris’s interview is the third episode in series 3 of Wearside Echoes.
As well as his childhood, Chris spoke about his fantastic career and how much he loves to come back to Sunderland.
“The old place is showing signs of improvement. It looks like a bit of money has been spent, and as everyone knows, when the football team is doing well there is always a lot of optimism and positivity.”
The full episode will be available on major podcast platforms from Tuesday, October 28.
As well as Chris Cowey’s interview, there are still plenty more to come in series 3 of Wearside Echoes.
In episode 4, we speak to former Sunderland man Richard Geere who now lives in Los Angeles and works for Disney.
Richard was the accompanist and arranger for the well known Sunderland dance troupe Rosslyn Babes from 1974 to 1980, before swapping the UK for the USA.
In episode 5, we have a fascinating interview with Sunderland’s ‘powerhouse of prayer’ Sister Mary Scholastica.
She is the first welcoming face that many seafarers see when they visit the Port of Sunderland.
Memories of Bradley Lowery - a little boy with so much love to give
Our final episode is a moving interview with Gemma Lowery, the mum of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.
Bradley died aged 6 in 2017 after a courageous battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.
Gemma looks back on her own childhood as well as the emotions of living life in the media spotlight as Bradley became the darling of the nation.
Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
For all your mobility needs
If you’ve been looking for a mobility shop or mobility scooters near you, you need look no further. The team at Mobility Care Solutions are on hand to meet all of your mobility aids related needs.
Whether you require daily living aids to help you manage everyday activities more independently, or whether you’re seeking vehicle adaptations so you can travel under your own steam, their friendly and professional team can help you find the right products and equipment to suit your individual needs.