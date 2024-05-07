Sunderland's remarkable Tommy Pigg, the coal trimmer with a head for maths
He was barely known outside of the street where he lived.
But Thomas Pigg lived a most remarkable life and it can be shared thanks to a Sunderland historian Paul Emerson.
Paul, a member of Sunderland Antiquarian Society, has researched the stories of hundreds of Wearside people of note in the last few years.
From coal trimmer to maths expert
Today, he told us about Tommy who couldn’t read, write or understand maths. Yet within a few years, he’d taught himself enough to become a maths teacher while his wife ran a beer house.
Over to Paul who took up the story.
“Pigg was a coal trimmer at the Lambton Drops and one of the most remarkable men, though hardly known beyond the street in which he lived, of that time”
Back breaking work in the ship’s hold
A coal trimmer’s work was back breaking. They would shape the coal which dropped into the hold of a ship so that it did not form into a dangerous cone which could block the hatchway.
Tommy lived with his wife at High Farringdon Row.
His working life was mostly spent in coal trimming, which meant he could make 50 to 60 shillings a week. The men worked in sets and at the end of the week the earnings were worked out.
He taught himself in a remarkable way
But Tommy couldn’t collect and divide the wages because he could not read or write.
It also meant some of his wages were deducted because someone else had to work out his percentage for him.
But there was a glimmer of light.
Tommy contributed to a specialist book for mathematicians
‘Coal trimmers often had periods of spare time waiting for ships to arrive, giving him further opportunities to study’, said Paul.
Through study and textbooks he taught himself the rules of mathematics.
He never gave up and even ran mathematics class for adults on an evening while his wife ran their beer house on High Farringdon Row.
Buried in an unmarked grave
Tommy even contributed to a book called The Mathematician which was popular among experts in the field.
He died aged 59 in February 1852 and was buried in an unmarked grave at The Gill Cemetery not far from his home on Johnson Street.
Paul said: “He was just one of many forgotten Bishopwearmouth residents who lies at a forgotten cemetery.”
Our thanks to Paul for his contribution.
If you have a tale to tell of a Sunderland person who achieved great things, email [email protected]
