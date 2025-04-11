Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ship’s captain from Sunderland was one of the first to witness the tragic aftermath of the Titanic disaster.

Captain H Harker from Havelock Terrace in Sunderland was the captain of a liner called the Gibraltar.

This photograph was taken in the same area of the Atlantic Ocean where the RMS Titanic would sink just 11 days later on April 15, 1912 (Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Seven bodies in the water

It was a ship which served the Lamport and Holt line and its route took it close to the site of the sinking in April 1912.

Captain Harker spotted seven bodies and the whole crew of the Gibraltar was stunned because of the circumstances of the find.

The ship had left Middlesbrough three days before Titanic hit the iceberg.

Sadly, the Gibraltar did not have any wireless equipment which meant it had no idea of the tragedy which had befallen the ship.

An artist's impression of Titanic on her maiden voyage. Photo: PA. | PA

The crew had no idea of the tragedy at sea

Indeed, when the Gibraltar reached the scene, it was the first time anyone on board had known of the tragedy.

Our thanks go to local researcher Derek Holcroft who first made us aware of Captain Harker and his small role in a huge piece of history.

He also shared other Titanic links to Wearside with us.

A Sunderland-based steamship may well have been the last vessel to see the Titanic before she struck the iceberg.

9th June 1911: Captain John Smith (1850 - 1912) and Lord James Pirrie, Chairman of the Harland & Wolff Shipyard, on the deck of the White Star Liner 'Olympic'. Captain Smith later became Captain of the ill-fated 'Titanic' and went down with his ship. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

A narrow escape for a Sunderland man

Unlike Titanic, the Portland found so much ice that it changed course to take a southerly route.

The Portland was another ship which did not have wireless on board, and it could not send or receive any messages.

The Portland spent 28 days navigating and changing course to avoid the ice.

One Sunderland man had a narrow escape from the tragedy.

Mr A. Donovan had intended to be on board the ship.

But the Norfolk Street resident had to leave for America before Easter and left on another passenger steamer.

“But for this unforeseen change in his plans Mr Donovan would certainly have been a passenger the ill-fated liner,” said the Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette on April 17, 1912.

Our thanks to Derek for his contributions.

If you have a family story connected to the Titanic disaster, tell us more by emailing [email protected]