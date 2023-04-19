It’s a street that can tell many stories.
And we have enough archive photos to span 84 years of the history of Norfolk Street in Sunderland.
Here is another in our spotlights on Wearside roads and this one takes us to the days of air raid wardens, a history-making dry bar and the sad demise of a famous shop.
Have a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.
1. Outside the post office
An undated photo showing the old post office in Norfolk Street. Look at the classic cars parked up.
2. A bar with a difference
Sobers Dry Club in Norfolk Street was one of the first NHS alcohol free bars in the country. Here it is in 1991 with Andrew Gibson, chief executive of Sunderland Health Authority, left, and Peter Jenning, marketing manager of Vaux breweries, right, being served by Mark Colley project manager for Sobers.
3. A civic occasion
The Mayor f Sunderland Coun Leslie Scott was pictured with local business people at a lunch in his honour at the Argent Centre in Norfolk Street in 2008.
4. Liverpool House in the picture
A fire at the old Liverpool House building on the corner of Norfolk Street and High Street West in 2009.