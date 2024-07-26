They were there: Sunderland people who watched the Aussies at Ashbrooke
We’re talking about the Sunderland people who watched the Australian cricket team when they came to Wearside in 1977. Echo followers got in touch with us after we featured a story on the match in our nostalgia section last week.
Ashbrooke was packed
It told how Ashbrooke sports ground was packed to see a famous win by the Minor Counties over the visitors.
The tourists batted first and were 170 all out. Minor Counties declared on 133 for four. The Australians posted 169 for six in their second innings and the Minor Counties replied with 207 for four to take the win, with Peter Gill grabbing 92 runs. Brian Thurlbeck was there and said: “I was at the game for both days, the game started late because of rain. Exciting cricket match.”
Tommo was an Aussie hero - and he didn’t play
He had particular praise for one legend of Australian cricket.
“Jeff Thompson, although not part of the team, spent both days mixing with the crowd. Lovely man,” said Brian.
His first ever cricket match
Gary Cameron had plenty of reason to remember it but he was not as impressed as Brian.
“I have a memory of my dad taking me to see this match. I would have been 12 years old and never been to a cricket match before.
“My dad was Australian so obviously wanted them to win and he was disappointed by the way they played.
‘I think I actually fell asleep’
“Unfortunately I didn't enjoy the experience and went on to play rugby, basketball and football.”
Gary clearly was not impressed by the occasion. He said: “I think that I actually fell asleep.” Give us your memories of watching historic sporting moments on Wearside.
