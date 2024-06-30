The little Sunderland houses which played an important part in history

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jun 2024, 17:32 BST
They were built as two little houses of no real significance.

But 200 years after their creation, the buildings on Southwick Green in Sunderland had links to a leading evangelist.

John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement, was said to have been a regular visitor to these houses which can be seen in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 80 years ago today.

The houses pictured in a Sunderland Echo image from June 1944.The houses pictured in a Sunderland Echo image from June 1944.
The houses pictured in a Sunderland Echo image from June 1944. | se

A change in direction 200 years ago

Their change of fortune came about when they were converted in 1822 into a Wesleyan chapel to serve the community which has been meeting in the neighbourhood for many years.

A record from 1812 noted that the chapel had a membership of six.

Was John Wesley a regular visitor to this little Sunderland property?Was John Wesley a regular visitor to this little Sunderland property?
Was John Wesley a regular visitor to this little Sunderland property? | se

A ‘frequent visitor to the town’

An Echo report from 1944 said: “It is quite possible that his little band were all disciples of John Wesley himself, for he was a frequent visitor to the town only 20 or 30 years before.”

