The little Sunderland houses which played an important part in history

They were built as two little houses of no real significance.

But 200 years after their creation, the buildings on Southwick Green in Sunderland had links to a leading evangelist.

John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement, was said to have been a regular visitor to these houses which can be seen in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 80 years ago today.

The houses pictured in a Sunderland Echo image from June 1944. | se

A change in direction 200 years ago

Their change of fortune came about when they were converted in 1822 into a Wesleyan chapel to serve the community which has been meeting in the neighbourhood for many years.

A record from 1812 noted that the chapel had a membership of six.

Was John Wesley a regular visitor to this little Sunderland property? | se

A ‘frequent visitor to the town’

An Echo report from 1944 said: “It is quite possible that his little band were all disciples of John Wesley himself, for he was a frequent visitor to the town only 20 or 30 years before.”