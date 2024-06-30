The little Sunderland houses which played an important part in history
and live on Freeview channel 276
But 200 years after their creation, the buildings on Southwick Green in Sunderland had links to a leading evangelist.
John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement, was said to have been a regular visitor to these houses which can be seen in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 80 years ago today.
A change in direction 200 years ago
Their change of fortune came about when they were converted in 1822 into a Wesleyan chapel to serve the community which has been meeting in the neighbourhood for many years.
A record from 1812 noted that the chapel had a membership of six.
A ‘frequent visitor to the town’
An Echo report from 1944 said: “It is quite possible that his little band were all disciples of John Wesley himself, for he was a frequent visitor to the town only 20 or 30 years before.”
Tell us about an aspect of Sunderland’s past that you would like to see in the retro section.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.