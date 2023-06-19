The Green in pictures: 9 photos spanning 70 years of this Southwick street
A drive down The Green in Southwick in 9 old photos
We've taken you back in time on loads of Sunderland streets - and here's a new journey for you.
The Green in Southwick is full of history and we have 9 photos of its past from the Echo vaults.
If you shopped in the Co-op in the 1950s, studied plans for The Green's future in 1979, or got a 2010 Ghostbusters haircut at Davey K's, we might just have a reminder for you.
Perhaps you want more of a retro journey.
And watch out for more streets in the spotlight coming soon.
Page 1 of 3