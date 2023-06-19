The Green in pictures: 9 photos spanning 70 years of this Southwick street

A drive down The Green in Southwick in 9 old photos

We've taken you back in time on loads of Sunderland streets - and here's a new journey for you.

The Green in Southwick is full of history and we have 9 photos of its past from the Echo vaults.

If you shopped in the Co-op in the 1950s, studied plans for The Green's future in 1979, or got a 2010 Ghostbusters haircut at Davey K's, we might just have a reminder for you.

Perhaps you want more of a retro journey.

Have a look at Low Row over the years and Park Lane spanning 80 years.

And watch out for more streets in the spotlight coming soon.

1 . A street with lots of history. See how many of these scenes you remember. A street with lots of history. See how many of these scenes you remember. Photo Sales

2 . A tram at the Southwick terminus at the end of The Green in 1950. A tram at the Southwick terminus at the end of The Green in 1950. Photo Sales

3 . The Co-op store on The Green in 1950. Look at the range of goods on offer. The Co-op store on The Green in 1950. Look at the range of goods on offer. Photo Sales

4 . Florence Stoves, left and Ann Stoves looked at an exhibition showing proposals around The Green, in 1979. Florence Stoves, left and Ann Stoves looked at an exhibition showing proposals around The Green, in 1979. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3