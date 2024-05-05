Sunderland's May Day marches from the 1980s

A gallery of memories from 1985 and 1986

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th May 2024, 05:56 BST

Sunderland’s May Day marches brought out the crowds in the 1980s.

Trade unionists, pit lodge officials and miners support groups were among those to join in with the music and the parades.

But what do you remember of them? Here are 7 Echo archive views from 1985 and 1986 to get you reminiscing.

Taking you back to May Day scenes from 1980s Sunderland.

1. On parade

Heading down Borough Road on the parade in May 1985.

2. Flashback to 1985

Passing Pizza On The Park in another view from the 1985 parade.

3. Smiles on the parade

Tell us if you took part in the May Day parades of the 1980s, such as this one in 1985.

4. Back to the 80s

