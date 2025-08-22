The 2000 Tyne and Wear Youth Games in Sunderland. Hylton Red House girls rugby team were pictured. Here are: Amy Jukes, Sarah Arnott, Stephanie Smith, Sarah Stephenson, Simone Newby, Rachel James, Karleigh Evans, Ashleigh Summers, Gemma Kearney and Gemma Humble. placeholder image
13 retro Sunderland photos as we count down to the Women's Rugby World Cup

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

The count down is on to a festival of sport getting under way in Sunderland.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off at the Stadium of Light today.

Excitement is already mounting on Wearside and we hope we can add to it with a look at memories of the women’s game in the area.

Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts.

1. Plenty of choices in 2011

Sunderland University freshers had the choice of sports in 2011 - from A for American Football to W and women's rugby. Pictured are David Peddie, centre, from the Institute of Sports with Tom Mugford and Emma Roberts. | se

Sunderland Flames in black were taking on Southport in this match scene from November 2013.

2. Match memories

Sunderland Flames in black were taking on Southport in this match scene from November 2013. | se

Holly Newey and Amber Stonehouse, right, from the Sunderland Women's Rugby team were pictured in 2013. They took part in the first ever Cancer Research UK Race for Life Pretty Muddy event at Herrington Country Park.

3. Muddy memories

Holly Newey and Amber Stonehouse, right, from the Sunderland Women's Rugby team were pictured in 2013. They took part in the first ever Cancer Research UK Race for Life Pretty Muddy event at Herrington Country Park. | se

Members of the Sunderland Womens Rugby team take a break in the mud bath during the first ever Cancer Research UK Race for Life Pretty Muddy event 12 years ago.

4. A rest in the mud

Members of the Sunderland Womens Rugby team take a break in the mud bath during the first ever Cancer Research UK Race for Life Pretty Muddy event 12 years ago. | se

