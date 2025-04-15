Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How many of you know about this Sunderland tradition which stretches back to the 1700s?

Every year on Maundy Thursday, Dame Dorothy’s Dole is handed out, just as it was in this scene from Wearside in 1974.

Co-heiress to a huge estate

Pensioners from the Trafalgar Square Seaman's Homes were given 50 pence each that year in the traditional ceremony. Perhaps you recognise someone in the photo.

Dame Dorothy Williamson was born on November 4, 1646, in Monkwearmouth.

She was the youngest daughter of property owner Colonel George Fenwick and his wife Alice, and was co-heiress to the estate.

‘The poor of Sunderland would benefit after she was gone’

Dorothy’s future husband, Sir Thomas Williamson, had been born in around 1636.

A 2015 Sunderland Echo story which looked at the centuries old tradition. | se

Dorothy fell ill in 1699 and knew that she was dying. Her will ensured that both her husband, and the poor of Sunderland, would benefit after she was gone.

Originally, the "dole" money was handed out on Good Friday but, over the decades, it was changed to Maundy Thursday.

The tradition was continued in more recent years at Sunderland Parish Church.

Tell us if you recognised someone you know in our 1974 photo. Email [email protected]