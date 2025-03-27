I've gathered up memories of 13 Easter traditions we have seen and treasured in Sunderland over the years

Wearside's past is filled with wonderful and colourful Easter traditions - and we have decades of photos to remind you of them.

Maybe you took part in the traditional Easter egg rolling at Penshaw, or the fancy dress competition at Farringdon.

How about the egg jarping competition in 2003 or the 1976 knicker relay at Whitburn? Some are more religious, such as the traditional Good Friday service or the raising of the cross on Tunstall Hills.

We love them all and here are some Sunderland Echo archive reminders.

On parade at the Good Friday service in Sunderland in April 1975.

1. Back to the '70s

On parade at the Good Friday service in Sunderland in April 1975. | Sunderland Echo

A day of welly-flinging lay ahead for these youngsters in Backhouse Park, on Easter Sunday in 1975.

2. Brilliant fun in Backhouse Park

A day of welly-flinging lay ahead for these youngsters in Backhouse Park, on Easter Sunday in 1975. | Sunderland Echo

Who remembers when Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in a 'knicker relay' race for charity. Here's a scene from the 1976 race.

3. Wonderful Whitburn

Who remembers when Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in a 'knicker relay' race for charity. Here's a scene from the 1976 race. | Sunderland Echo

What a turnout for the 1979 Sunday Schools Procession Parade through Sunderland.

4. Pictured on the parade

What a turnout for the 1979 Sunday Schools Procession Parade through Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

