Maybe you took part in the traditional Easter egg rolling at Penshaw, or the fancy dress competition at Farringdon.
How about the egg jarping competition in 2003 or the 1976 knicker relay at Whitburn? Some are more religious, such as the traditional Good Friday service or the raising of the cross on Tunstall Hills.
We love them all and here are some Sunderland Echo archive reminders.
