Maybe you took part in the traditional Easter egg rolling at Penshaw, or the fancy dress competition at Farringdon.

How about the egg jarping competition in 2003 or the 1976 knicker relay at Whitburn? Some are more religious, such as the traditional Good Friday service or the raising of the cross on Tunstall Hills.

We love them all and here are some Sunderland Echo archive reminders.

1 . Back to the '70s On parade at the Good Friday service in Sunderland in April 1975. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Brilliant fun in Backhouse Park A day of welly-flinging lay ahead for these youngsters in Backhouse Park, on Easter Sunday in 1975. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Wonderful Whitburn Who remembers when Whitburn Workmens Club and the Grey Horse Public House competed in a 'knicker relay' race for charity. Here's a scene from the 1976 race. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales