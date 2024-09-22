Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It might be one of the smallest streets in Sunderland but what a history it has.

Bodlewell Lane links High Street East and Low Street and provides an impressive view of the River Wear.

But its past contains all of this;

It was once the home of a divisional police station which later became a house. Sunderland’s river police were based there.

The source of Sunderland’s water

Bodlewell Lane once had a divisional police station on this site. | se

At one time there was a pump in Bodlewell Lane. The street was the site of the Bodle Well which was Old Sunderland’s main water supply in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

The blue plaque which marks the site of the Bodle Well in Bodlewell Lane in Sunderland. | Google Maps

On another occasion, the street witnessed a quirky Sunderland event. Locals had built a small vessel - in Nile Street in the town centre.

Somehow, they manhandled it all the way through the centre and down the Lane to be launched in the Wear.

The town crier with an umbrella shop

Bodlewell Lane as it looked in this Google Maps scene from May this year. | Google Maps

Sunderland once had a town crier called Tommy Sanderson. He ran an umbrella repair shop from Bodlewell Lane.

The street once had a pub called the Ferry Hotel.

The ferry which lasted 1,000 years

How the street looked in an Echo archive scene from 1953. | se

Bodlewell Lane was the place where Sunderland’s ferry would land. The ferry had lasted for 1,000 years.

In Victorian times, ‘ladies of the night’ would often be seen by the dozen trying to find customers in the area.

Sabres, pistols and riots

It was once the scene of riots in 1825 when union members were demanding better pay for dealing with ships’ ballast.

But reports of the time said their pickets included some unlawful means, and that led to soldiers with pistols and sabres being called in.

