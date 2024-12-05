When a steam organ brought festive joy for Sunderland pensioners

Sunderland came up with a great way to raise money for the elderly at Christmas in 1966.

A steam organ went on a tour of the town and youngsters loved it.

Street music in Sunderland

It came from Leeds and was one of the attractions of Wearside Round Table's appeal.

The steam organ pulled in big crowds when it came to Sunderland in 1966. | se

Officials were raising money for Christmas parcels to be distributed to old and needy people of the town.

Seen in Union Street

A target of £1,000 was set and confidence was high that it would be reached, especially with the steam organ pulling in so many spectators.

Raising money for Sunderland's elderly in 1966, and the visit of a steam organ played a big part. | se

Here it is paying a visit to Union Street where a Round Table collector pointed out the features of the organ to a group of children.

Tell us if you remember the steam organ touring the streets, by emailing [email protected]