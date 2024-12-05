When a steam organ brought festive joy for Sunderland pensioners
A steam organ went on a tour of the town and youngsters loved it.
Street music in Sunderland
It came from Leeds and was one of the attractions of Wearside Round Table's appeal.
Officials were raising money for Christmas parcels to be distributed to old and needy people of the town.
Seen in Union Street
A target of £1,000 was set and confidence was high that it would be reached, especially with the steam organ pulling in so many spectators.
Here it is paying a visit to Union Street where a Round Table collector pointed out the features of the organ to a group of children.
